2017 News in Review: Cold Feet

Throughout December, take a trip down memory lane with us through a series of 2017 News in Review features. Here, we’ll look back at some of the best news articles that focused on the stars of your favourite VisionTV series.

Not all shows are able to go away for more than a decade, and be able to come back to raving reviews and optimal fan support. “Cold Feet” is one of those shows, and it continues to poignantly, and humorously, take us through the lives of a middle-aged group of fans still trying to find their footing in the world.

With the seventh season of “Cold Feet” returning Wednesdau, January 3 (10pm ET/7pm PT) after a brief holiday season hiatus, we decided to look back on some of the more fun, and revealing, headlines cast members made throughout 2017.

Watch Cold Feet’s John Thomson Do a Little Taxicab Singing

In October, the U.K.’s Cheadle Hulme School held its annual Celebration Day for students. To add a little bit of extra flavour to it, Thomson appeared in a funny video with the private school’s headteacher, Lucy Pearson. The goal was to get Pearson to the school’s event at Bridgewater Hall – and, to engage her in an entertaining sing-along. You have to see this video! [Click here for the full article]

Cold Feet’s James Nesbitt Wants to be James Bond

While Daniel Craig is still Hollywood’s James Bond, those on the outside looking in seem eager to pre-emptively appoint his successor. Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) and James Norton (“Grantchester”) have both had their names floated for the tuxedo-sporting crime fighter role. But, perhaps we should also be talking about James Nesbitt?

“I’d love to. I’d love to be in the movies. I’ve always loved Bond, all my life, you know?” said Nesbitt during an interview with Ronan Keating and Harriet Scott of Magic Radio. “I was saying earlier [that] I was never really into comic books, I was never into fantasy, but I loved Bond all my life and I think I have to say Daniel Craig has been incredible.” [Click here for the full article]

Cold Feet’s Hermione Norris is Warm on Aging

It’s not unusual to hear people suggest the importance of enjoying youth, because old age can bring with it a certain level of anxiety, negativity, or restraint. For Hermione Norris, however, she is much more excited about her future years, than those early ones we’re taught to appreciate the most.

“The myth that you have the best time of your life when you’re young is bollocks,” said Norris in an interview with the Telegraph. “My life, honestly, has got better and better and better the older I’ve got.

“There is a fear to begin with,’ she continued. “The grief I felt in the build-up to turning 50 took me by surprise as I’d always looked forward to being in my 50s. But now I see more beauty in women in their 50s, 60s and 70s than I do in a 20-year-old.” [Click here for the full article]

The seventh season of “Cold Feet” continues Wednesday, January 3 at 10pm ET/7pm PT.