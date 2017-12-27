Grantchester Star Once Again Shoos Away James Bond Rumours

In August 2017 during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” actor Daniel Craig finally confirmed that he had agreed to continue on as James Bond. The yet-to-be-titled latest installment in the famous movie franchise will arrive in North American theatres on November 8, 2019.

Although Craig told Colbert that he “couldn’t be happier” about keeping the tuxedo on as Bond, the campaign to have “Grantchester” star James Norton eventually take his place continues to live on.

During an interview with BBC NewsBeat, Norton was once again pressed about potentially becoming the next Bond.

“It’s lovely, wonderful and complimentary to be involved in that conversation, but it’s just a rumour mill and that’s as far as it goes,” explained Norton.

After shewing away the rumour at his feet, Norton expressed his admiration for Craig.

“I hope Daniel Craig does five more movies and can keep the rumours on himself,” added Norton. “I’m a big fan of his and – selfishly – I’d like him to carry on.”

Even though Norton wishes for Craig to carry on, the 32-year-old rising star has had the backing of both odds-makers and elite actress Diane Keaton.

“Don’t you think he’s going to be the next James Bond?” Commented Keaton (who starred alongside Norton in “Hampstead”) this past summer.

However, as much buzz as Norton has attracted regarding a future as Bond, James Nesbitt (“Cold Feet”) and Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) have also had their names linked to the role.

-Adam Grant

