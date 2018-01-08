Official Graceland Elvis Auction Brings in More than $500K

Today (January 8), marks what would’ve been Elvis Presley’s 83rd birthday. While it’s still sad to not have ‘The King’ rocking and rolling for the masses, it’s amazing that the celebration of his life continues on.

Currently, Graceland is hosting its annual Elvis birthday festivities, which this past weekend included a memorabilia auction. In all, 271 lots were sold for more than $500,000, thanks to enthusiastic bidders from around the world.

The lots were provided by third-party collectors and did not come from the official Graceland Archives, which is owned by Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie Presley.

In January, VisionTV salutes Elvis by airing a number of his finest films! Be sure to catch “Speedway,” “Blue Hawaii,” “Easy Come, Easy Go,” “Fun in Acapulco,” and “Loving You.” Click here for dates and times!

Highlights from the auction included a diamond ring that Elvis gifted to Linda Thompson ($27,500), a globe-shaped free-standing wooden table from Elvis’ Beverley Hills home ($22,500), as well as the music legend’s 1922 Colt ‘Police Positive’ .32 caliber revolver ($20,000). Bidders also purchased autographed photos, awards, special recordings, personal artefacts, and much more. Click here to view the entire, awesome list of items sold.

If you have a few extra bucks sitting around, Graceland will host its next Elvis collectibles auction during the 41st Anniversary of Elvis Week on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

-Adam Grant

In July 2017, Canadian fans of the King gathered for the yearly Collingwood Elvis Festival. ZoomerRadio, who is a sponsor of the event and a big-time supporter of Elvis’ greatest hits, made the trek north with a bus full of fans. In the video below, you can enjoy a look back at the hip-shaking day that it was.