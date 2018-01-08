Hugh Bonneville Can’t Escape Downton Abbey Movie Questions

If one of Hugh Bonneville’s New Year’s resolutions was to avoid answering questions about a potential “Downton Abbey” movie, then he will already have to scratch that goal off his list.

This morning (January 8), Bonneville appeared on the “Megyn Kelly TODAY” morning show to promote his new film “Paddington 2.” After a few quick questions regarding this role, Kelly zoned in on Bonneville’s days as Robert Crawley on “Downton Abbey”

“I don’t know, I’ve always held the door open for people…before and after ‘Downton Abbey,’” responded Bonneville when asked if playing such a character changed how he was as a person. “It was a lovely fantasy world to dip our toes into and to be part of for six years. I think it added a little bit of kindness [to television], and that’s not a bad thing.”

From there, Kelly – who appears to be a fan of “Downton Abbey” herself – asked Bonneville for the goods on what many hope to be the eventual existence of a movie based on the hit British series.

“I keep hearing [about] it from everybody else apart from the people who create these things,” replied Bonneville. “There’s a lot of goodwill towards the idea, so let’s put it that way.”

He continued: “We spent six years together as a very happy band, and we didn’t end up throwing chairs at each other. We’re all still in touch, so I think if there’s a will, there’s a way. It’s just a question of getting all the planets to align. Fingers crossed.

