Prince William Sings the Praises About his Bond with Prince Harry

On May 19, Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle at what will likely be a star-studded, gorgeously orchestrated wedding within St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince William, who has been through the circus of a Royal wedding before, will most certainly play a big role in his brother’s big day. But, what will his role be?

Of course, logic would suggest that William’s closeness to Harry means that he will serve as best man. However, if you were to ask the Duke of Cambridge about that situation, his response might surprise you.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject,” said William, with a laugh, during a group discussion event for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

Have you seen the brilliant new Royal Family Funko Pop! toys? Click here to have a look!

It’s fair to assume William is just being coy and that Harry has already bestowed the best man title upon him. Regardless, William has nothing but great things to say about the relationship he has with his kid brother.

“Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” offered William. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things, it’s a bond and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it.

“That’s the thing about being a best mate, [it’s] inevitable one of you is sometimes on an up while the other is on a down,” he continued. “You’re always there for each other and repaying that favour.”

-Adam Grant

VisionTV presents a broad selection of British dramas, comedies, documentaries and lifestyle programs. Click here to see some of what we have coming up!