Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Send Thank You Cards to Well-Wishers

In November, fans of the British Royal family received an announcement that some had been eagerly anticipating: the engagement of Prince Harry and his long-time partner, Meghan Markle.

Since that revelation, Hello! reports that the happy couple have received thousands of letters congratulating them on their big news. Kindly, these well wishes have not gone unnoticed.

Those who have taken the time to send Prince Harry and Meghan a congratulatory note have in turn received a thank you card from Kensington Palace. The front of the card features a splendid photo of the duo on the day in which their engagement was made public. On the back, there was this note:

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection to their forthcoming Wedding. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes.”

Sent a congrats cards to @KensingtonRoyal and got this lovely response this morning! Thank you #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/c7dhtLnRp9 — The Royal Scoop (@theroyalscoopuk) January 6, 2018

As previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan will wed on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

During a recent appearance for the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), Prince William joked about whether or not he will be Prince Harry’s best man at the wedding. He also spoke eloquently about their bond.

“He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject,” said William with a laugh.

He added: “Our relationship is closer than it’s been because of the situation we’ve been through,” offered William. “Losing our mother at a young age, it’s helped us travel through that difficult patch together. You’re like-minded. You go through similar things, it’s a bond and it’s something you know you’ve tackled together and come out better for it. That’s the thing about being a best mate, [it’s] inevitable one of you is sometimes on an up while the other is on a down. You’re always there for each other and repaying that favour.”

-Adam Grant

