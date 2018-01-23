Canada’s Christopher Plummer Receives Oscar Nomination

Oscar parties regularly happen in Canada anyways, but those events are generally more exciting when some homegrown talents are up for awards.

This morning, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards. Among those up for a golden statue is prized Canadian actor, Christopher Plummer.

Plummer previously won an Oscar in 2012 for his role in “Beginners,” and was nominated in 2010 for “The Last Station.”

Plummer received a nod for his supporting role in the Ridley Scott film, “All the Money in the World.” As you’ll recall, Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film.’

On October 29, Buzzfeed published an article in which a fellow actor accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. Shortly thereafter, Scott decided that a switch needed to be made.

“[The decision was made] in a heartbeat – took about 20 minutes,” revealed Scott during an interview with NPR. “Because I can’t let one person’s actions affect the film to the extent that we may not have actually released it. I couldn’t let that happen.”

By November 20, Plummer was on the set playing oil tycoon John Paul Getty. In all, 22 scenes were re-shot in the span of nine days.

Guillermo del Toro’s film “The Shape of Water” received a leading 13 nominations. The film, which was largely shot in Toronto and Hamilton, Ontario, also landed Canadian producer J. Miles Dale a Best Picture nomination, alongside del Toro.

Fellow Canadians Paul Austerberry (production design), Luis M. Sequeira (costume design) and Sidney Wolinsky (film editing), also received nominations for their work on “The Shape of Water.”

-Adam Grant

