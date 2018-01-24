Elton John Reveals Farewell Tour Details

Since the 1970s, Elton John has been a hit making, touring machine. He has sold millions upon millions of albums, gained fans all over the globe, and put on some of the most aesthetically pleasing tours to ever grace a stage. Now, John has decided that it’s time to wind things down and focus on his family.

Today (January 24) during a special event in New York, John confirmed the details of what will be his last tour. Dubbed the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, John will take his piano around the world for one last time. In all, 300 shows will be played across a three-year span.

“I’m not going to be touring and traveling the world. My priorities have changed. I have young children,” said John, as he answered questions from event moderator Anderson Cooper.

John added that the plan for his farewell tour first took shape during a 2015 conversation with husband David Furnish, regarding the school schedules of their two young sons. It was here that John determined it was time to slow down his career and focus more on his children’s day-to-day.

“I’m 71. I can’t physically do the traveling anymore. I want to be at home,” admitted John. “I really want to spend time with my children at home. I’ve had an incredible life, but life is all about change.”

Just because John’s touring life will soon be over with, he assures fans that his creative juices will not be dumped down the drain.

“When I say I’m stopping touring, I’m not stopping music,” added John. “I will hopefully be making more records, I’ll be writing more musicals, I’ll be doing more exhibitions with our photography. But mostly, I’ll be taking my kid to soccer academy, which is the most important thing.”

John will wrap his Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace on May 19. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is set to commence on September 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Canadian dates include Toronto (September 25 & 26), Quebec City (September 29) and Montreal (October 4). Tickets are available through EltonJohn.com.

-Adam Grant

