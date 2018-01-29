Canada Post Intros 2018 Black History Month Stamps

In February, Black History Month will be upon us. Several individuals, companies and social groups will mark the occasion in various ways, including Canada Post.

Beginning February 1, Canada Post will issue stamps celebrating the lives of Lincoln M. Alexander and Kathleen (Kay) Livingstone, “two prominent black Canadians who shattered barriers for visible minorities.”

“Lincoln M. Alexander and Kay Livingstone opened countless doors for Black Canadians and other minorities across the country,” said Canada Post President and CEO, Deepak Chopra. “They are remarkable role models who fostered Canadian values of diversity, respect and inclusion.”

Throughout February, VisionTV will present a broad selection of films featuring legendary black actors like Sidney Poitier, Morgan Freeman and Will Smith. Click here for more information!

In all, 130,000 10-stamp packs will be available for both Alexander and Livingstone. Each one will cost buyers $8.50.

Here’s a closer look at Alexander and Livingstone, courtesy of Canada Post:

Lincoln M. Alexander: Born in Toronto, Alexander served in the Royal Canadian Air Force during the Second World War before going on to study law. Following his career in public service he spent 15 years as chancellor at the University of Guelph. Alexander died in 2012 at the age of 90. Since 2015, he has been remembered across Canada on January 21, Lincoln Alexander Day.

Kay Livingstone: Raised in London, Ontario, Livingstone spent most of her adult life in Toronto. Besides broadcasting, she held key positions with the United Nations Association in Canada, Heritage Ontario and Legal Aid, and is credited with coining the term ‘visible minority.’ In 2011, the Government of Canada named Livingstone a Person of National Historic Significance.

For more information on these beautiful Black History Month stamps, please visit CanadaPost.ca.

-Adam Grant

This Black History Month, join VisionTV for a special encore presentation of “Songs of Freedom with Measha Brueggergosman,” a documentary event that follows the beloved opera singer on a personal journey and historical quest as she performs an intensely powerful selection of spirituals.

Standalone episodes air Fridays, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 at 10pm ET/7:30pm PT. The feature documentary airs Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 9pm ET/6pm PT.