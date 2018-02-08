Mammies Go to the Edge and Back in Toronto

If you stare up at Toronto’s CN Tower, it’s tough to not shake your head and marvel at just how tall that impressive piece of architecture truly is. Now, imagine standing at the foot of the tower and have someone surprise you with the word that you will soon be walking along the top of it?

In the upcoming episode of “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammies” (Monday, February 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT), Baz and Nancy bring mammy cohorts Grace and Ros to Canada’s tallest building for what could be an invigorating and inspirational EdgeWalk.

Described as the CN Tower’s “most thrilling attraction” in its history, the EdgeWalk allows brave participants to get a rather impressive look at Toronto’s downtown core…and beyond!

“Visitors walk in groups of six, while attached to an overhead safety rail via a trolley and harness system,” reads a description of the attraction at CNTower.ca. “Trained EdgeWalk guides will encourage participants to push their personal limits, allowing them to lean back over Toronto with nothing but air and breathtaking views of Lake Ontario beneath them.”

The EdgeWalk gives participants a 30-minute opportunity to walk along the five-foot wide ledge. Of course, the big obstacle is not getting freaked out by the fact that you’re doing this while 1,168 feet in the air.

How did Baz and the mammies handle the heights Canada has to offer?

Find out by watching “50 Ways to Kill Your Mammies” (Monday, February 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT), as a trip to Canada brings with it an EdgeWalk experience, an entry-level hunting expedition, a trip to Niagara Falls and much more!

-Adam Grant

