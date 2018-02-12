Further Details Emerge About Harry & Meghan’s Royal Wedding

On Saturday, May 19, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. As many remain curious as to who will, and who will not, make the guest list, other important details of the day are beginning to emerge.

Today, Kensington Palace confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding would commence at noon local time. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service, while the Archbishop of Canterbury is set to officiate.

The couple is to be officially married by 1pm, before embarking upon “a Carriage Procession from St George’s Chapel through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk.”

Notes Kensington Palace: “[Harry and Meghan] hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

From there, Harry and Meghan’s first reception will take place at St. George’s Hall and be attended by guests from the congregation. Afterward, the Prince of Wales will host a private reception for the happy couple, family members, as well as close friends.

In January, it was learned that those who sent congratulatory wishes to Harry and Meghan wound up receiving a thank you card from Kensington Palace.

The card reads: “Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle were incredibly touched that you took the trouble to write as you did in connection to their forthcoming Wedding. It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated. His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle send you their warmest thanks and very best wishes.”

-Adam Grant

