Call the Midwife Tour Coming to the U.K.

It’s no secret that “Call the Midwife” has become one of the most beloved British period dramas to ever reach the airwaves. The storylines are filled with emotional turbulence; the actors and actresses seem supremely committed to their characters; and the era-specific details are gripping.

Considering all of the goodness “Call the Midwife” brings to its audience, it seems more than sensible that the series is poised to open its very own walking tour.

Set at the Historic Dockyard Chatham in Kent, U.K., producers of “Call the Midwife” have partnered with Neal Street Productions to launch a tour that’ll bring fans closer to various elements of the series.

During the 90-minute tour, fans will be able to get near props, costumes and sets from “Call the Midwife.” There will also be a costumed midwife on hand.

The tour is available to the public from April 7 through October 28. Adults can participate in the tour for £25.00, with the cost being £21.00 for children.

In November, a “Downton Abbey” tour opened in New York and continues to run. Here, fans are able to witness costumes, props, beautiful photography, as well as various historical elements of the award-winning series.

-Adam Grant

This week on “Call the Midwife” (Wednesday, February 14 at 9pm ET/6pm PT), Dr. Turner fights to get Rhoda and Bernie Mullucks, (whose daughter Susan was born without limbs in series 5), the necessary support now that Susan’s problems are more obvious the older she gets. Dr. Turner refers Susan to the Limb Fitting Unit at Queen Mary’s Hospital, Roehampton, where children like Susan are fitted with artificial limbs.