Longevity Road Trip: What in the World are Blue Zones?

There are people in the world who genuinely believe we are products of our environment. For those who live in Blue Zones, this means the possibility of living a longer, healthier life than those residing elsewhere.

On the second episode of “Longevity Road Trip” (Monday, February 19 at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT), husbands Ian and Leon go on a trek to learn more about Blue Zones, all the while considering whether or not such a lifestyle would make sense to them.

In a 2016 Macleans article written by Cristina Roca, scientists best describe Blue Zones as “four isolated geographic areas where people were living beyond the age of 100 at up to 10 times the normal rate.” In California, the Blue Zone community of Loma Linda has become one of the most recognized better living communities of its kind.

At BlueZones.com, it’s explained that the Seventh-day Adventist church was founded in this region of Southern California back in 1840. Members of this church “view health as central to their faith.”

“Today, a community of about 9,000 Adventists in the Loma Linda area [is] the core of America’s Blue Zone region,” reads a descriptor on BlueZones.com. “They live as much as a decade longer than the rest of us, and much of their longevity can be attributed to vegetarianism and regular exercise. Plus, Adventists don’t smoke or drink alcohol.”

In addition to concentrated diets and exercise, the Adventists in Loma Linda also believe in the wellness that can be achieved by volunteering, spending time with “like-minded” friends and embracing nature.

“As a Seventh-day Adventist, healthy means being in sync with God’s original design,” explains Christian, a Seventh-day Adventist Pastor based in Loma Linda. “The bible tells us we were created in God’s image and his likeness. The closer we are to that original design, the healthier we are, and the happier we are.”

Also helping to achieve this healthier, happier state is Loma Linda’s focus on quality medical facilities, like the Loma Linda University Medical Center.

“The main goal of our hospital is to make man whole,” adds Christian. “This approach of wholeness embodies all of the proven, medical research and all of the scientific findings, combined with the understanding of how to prevent illnesses.”

With many residents living past the age of 100, Loma Linda might very well be on to something.

-Adam Grant

This week on “Longevity Road Trip” (Monday, February 19 at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT), Husbands Ian and Leon discuss the future of tech and genetic research in longevity in San Francisco, then drive a classic car across the pacific coast highway to 7th Day Adventist community Loma Linda to learn about Blue Zones and simple lifestyle changes to live longer.