Watch: Marilyn Lightstone Speaks About her Good Morning World! Art Exhibit

One of the most beautiful aspects of art is that it can be created and presented in a number of different ways. Be it by painting upon a canvas, composing song lyrics in a notebook, or getting your hands dirty by sculpting clay, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

Recently, visual artist, actress, radio host (“Nocturne” on The New Classical 96.3 FM) and VisionTV personality (“Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade”), Marilyn Lightstone, has taken to new technology to create her latest art exhibit, “Good Morning World!” For this collection, Lightstone created her works with the assistance of an iPad. They were later printed upon canvases.

“It is a creative tool,” says Lightstone of using an iPad to make art. “One of the lovely things about it is that when you make a mistake, what do you know, you just erase it and start over again.”

The “Good Morning World!” exhibit is running through February 23 (10am to 6pm) at Art Hub Gallery (336 Dundas Street W. in Toronto), which is just across the street from the AGO. Lightstone will be in attendance at the gallery on Saturdays and Sundays (Feb. 17, 18, 24 and 25).

To learn more about “Good Morning World!” and Lightstone’s love for digital art, Darrin Maharaj of ZNews caught up with the artist for a behind the scenes look. You can watch his report below.

-Adam Grant

“Your All-Time Classic Hit Parade” returns to VisionTV on Friday, March 16 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.