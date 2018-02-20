Casting Changes Come to Call the Midwife

As long-lasting series go on, audiences have to sometimes sadly wave goodbye to cherished cast members. Unfortunately for “Call the Midwife” fans, three members of the strong ensemble opted to exit the show ahead of its seventh season, which recently premiered in the U.K.

Leaving the award-winning period drama is Bryony Hannah (Cynthia Miller), who has been a part of “Call the Midwife” since its first season. Also departing are Emerald Fennel (Nurse Patsy Mount) and her on-screen love interest Kate Lamb (Nurse Delia Busby).

“We are always sad when actors want to move on to pastures new, as it’s a wrench to let go of such beloved characters, but time and again over the years it has proved hugely exciting to bring new faces and personalities into the mix,” read a statement issued to the RadioTimes by a series spokesperson.

“As a large ensemble family, comings and goings are part of life in ‘Call the Midwife’ and we wish Emerald, Kate and Bryony all the luck for their next projects,” it continued. “Our core team is still very much at the heart of series seven.”

This isn’t the first time “Call the Midwife” has lost featured cast members. Jessica Raine (Jenny Lee) parted ways with the series after season three, while Miranda Hart (Chummy Noakes) left after appearing in a couple episodes of season four.

Despite the losses, “Call the Midwife” continues to be a ratings hit and has taken home accolades like Best Period Drama of the 21st Century and Best Drama of the 21st Century.

-Adam Grant

