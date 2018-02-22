Longevity Road Trip: What in the World is the Fountain of Youth?

When people of an advanced age take on an adventure or task that society would suggest they’re too old for, we talk about these individuals ‘sipping from the Fountain of Youth.’

On the third episode of “Longevity Road Trip” (Monday, February 26 at 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT), best friends Vivian and Shirley go on a quest to discover the truth and viability of the Fountain of Youth.

As part of their road trip, Vivian and Shirley visit Bimini, the westernmost district of the Bahamas. Here, the ladies are exposed to the historical elements attached to the Fountain of Youth and are given the chance to take a potentially life-altering drink.

“Explorer Juan Ponce de Leon learned from the Indians in the 1500’s that Bimini was the site of the Fountain of Youth,” reads an excerpt from Bahamas.com. “According to Indian legend, the spring supposedly restored youth to older persons who bathed in or drank its waters. In 1513, Ponce de Leon set sail for Bimini from Puerto Rico with three ships. He found Bimini but failed to find the fabled Fountain of Youth. He then went on to discover the Gulf Stream and Florida instead.”

Continued the excerpt: “Today, the locals refer to a well near the road leading to the airport as the Fountain of Youth. This well was carved out of the limestone rock by ground water thousands of years ago.”

Can this tropical excursion give Vivian and Shirley a fresh perspective on aging? Or will they view the Fountain of Youth as a bit of hocus pocus, as opposed to an actual game-changer? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

-Adam Grant

