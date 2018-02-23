Encore! Poldark Returns to VisionTV

Aidan Turner (Ross) and Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza) will be returning to your Wednesday nights as VisionTV offers a special encore presentation of “Poldark” season two. Beginning Wednesday, February 28 (9pm ET/6pm PT), we hope you’ll fall in love again with this award-winning British period drama.

In this second season, Ross and Demelza’s relationship is tested on multiple levels, while the likes of Elizabeth, Francis, Verity, George and many other crucial characters experience significant changes in their lives.

As fascinating as the cast of “Poldark” is, it appears that the online love affair people have with Ross continues to persist. A prime example of this is a recent RadioTimes poll in which Turner’s character was identified as “TV viewers’ dream Valentine’s Day date.”

Season 3 of “Poldark” premieres Wednesday, May 9 at 9pm ET/6pm PT!

Wrote RadioTimes reporter Sarah Doran: “The Cornish captain topped a poll of more than 2,000 readers, romping home with 40% of the vote.”

Meanwhile, Tomlinson’s Demelza character placed 12th on the list.

“When you’re playing a character and you show up everyday and you’re on set everyday, I guess it’s just … by osmosis or something, it just seeps into you,” commented Turner during a 2016 interview with the Examiner. “If you’ve played stuff before, you subconsciously steer clear of playing it. So you try a different approach. It all just grows up together.”

-Adam Grant

This week on “Poldark” (Wednesday, February 28 at 9pm ET/6pm PT): As Ross gets ready to go to trial, his nemesis George Warleggan aims to ruin him for good. Can Ross’ friends and family rescue him, or is this his final run-in with the law?

Immediately following “Poldark,” stay tuned at 10pm ET/7pm PT for the Season 2 premiere of “Grantchester”!