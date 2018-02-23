Season 2 of Grantchester Premieres February 28 on VisionTV

James Norton may continuously be linked to the role of James Bond (if it were to become available), but to many he is the sublime crime-fighting vicar, Sidney Chambers, on “Grantchester.”

Wednesday, February 28 (10pm ET/7pm PT), the second season of “Grantchester” premieres on VisionTV. This season, Sidney has put some past demons behind him and is looking to live the ‘good’ life. However, between being wrongly accused of a crime and dealing with his cohort Geordie’s unravelling, Sidney must overcome many hurdles.

Away from the series, Norton has seen his fame rise thanks to roles in the TV series “Happy Valley” and “McMafia,” as well as a pair of 2017 films, “Flatliners” and “Hampstead.”

As Norton’s celebrity gets bigger, he understands the importance of keeping a level head about it all. Fortunately, the support system Norton employs has helped him remain grounded.

“I’m very lucky to have family who are really supportive,” said Norton in an interview with Channel 24. “They come to set and support me. But they’re also very wise and grounded themselves. My family and friends make life feel normal.”

He continued: “It’s also the people you work with. The crew, production team and the rest of the cast are great. Robson Green (who plays Geordie) has banked more TV hours in the U.K. than mostly anyone else. And yet he’s one of the most grounded, loyal, feet on the ground people I know. He always has a word for everyone. [He is] so non-judgmental and inclusive.”

Further to that, Green has pointed out to the possible, future Bond, just how critical a role fans can have in the career of any given actor.

“[Green] was bombarded one day with fans and I said, ‘How do you deal with this?’ And he said, ‘These people are the reason you are able to go on these amazing journeys and play these roles,” relayed Norton. “They enable that career. So it’s a contract. You give them time because they give you this career.’ It was a wise moment and I banked it. He’s a good man.”

-Adam Grant

