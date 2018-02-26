Vicar of Dibley’s Emma Chambers Passes Away

Sadly, it was revealed over the weekend that beloved British actress, Emma Chambers, passed away from natural causes. She was just 53-years-old.

Chambers was best known for her role on “The Vicar of Dibley,” where she appeared in 24 episodes as Alice Tinker/Horton. She also starred in the romantic feature film, “Notting Hill,” as Honey.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress, Emma Chambers,” commented John Grant, Chambers’ agent, in a prepared statement. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

Upon learning about the death of Chambers, her “Notting Hill” co-star Hugh Grant expressed his remorse: “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.”

Dawn French – who starred alongside Chambers in “The Vicar of Dibley” – described the late actress as a “unique & beautiful spark,” and someone she loved a lot.

Meanwhile, Rufus Sewell (Lord Melbourne on “Victoria”) added: “Very sad about Emma Chambers. A lovely, warm and hugely gifted person.”

“The Vicar of Dibley” previously aired on VisionTV and proved to be an audience favourite. Today, our thoughts are with Chambers’ family, friends and fans.

-Adam Grant

By total (& strange) coincidence I opened an old manuscript notebook to jot down a new thing during the night and this was in the front. My first ever jottings of the Dibley theme (in the back of a cab!). RIP #EmmaChambers pic.twitter.com/f0mKvWlQiI — Howard Goodall (@Howard_Goodall) February 25, 2018

I’m utterly deverststed to hear of the passing of Emma Chambers.. She once left me a giggling voicemail where she was hilarious, kind and made me smile for a week! One of my all time favourite actors whose works will continue to make us laugh for so many years to come! Xx — Ollie Locke (@ollielocke) February 24, 2018

So sad to hear the news about Emma Chambers. Even after watching Notting Hill countless times she still always makes me laugh ❤️ RIP pic.twitter.com/k9Jho731ed — Niomi Smart (@niomismart) February 24, 2018

Very sad news about Emma Chambers. Brilliant actor. Beautiful person. — Rupert Graves (@_RupertGraves) February 24, 2018