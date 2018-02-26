E-News Icon zNews Icon Twitter icon RSS Feeds

Vicar of Dibley’s Emma Chambers Passes Away

Posted on February 26, 2018

Emma Chambers

Sadly, it was revealed over the weekend that beloved British actress, Emma Chambers, passed away from natural causes. She was just 53-years-old.

Chambers was best known for her role on “The Vicar of Dibley,” where she appeared in 24 episodes as Alice Tinker/Horton. She also starred in the romantic feature film, “Notting Hill,” as Honey.

“We are very sad to announce the untimely death, from natural causes, of the acclaimed actress, Emma Chambers,” commented John Grant, Chambers’ agent, in a prepared statement. “Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected.”

Vicar of Dibley S1: Alice Tinker (EMMA CHAMBERS), Geraldine Granger (DAWN FRENCH)

Upon learning about the death of Chambers, her “Notting Hill” co-star Hugh Grant expressed his remorse: “Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news.”

Dawn French – who starred alongside Chambers in “The Vicar of Dibley” – described the late actress as a “unique & beautiful spark,” and someone she loved a lot.

Meanwhile, Rufus Sewell (Lord Melbourne on “Victoria”) added: “Very sad about Emma Chambers. A lovely, warm and hugely gifted person.”

“The Vicar of Dibley” previously aired on VisionTV and proved to be an audience favourite. Today, our thoughts are with Chambers’ family, friends and fans.

-Adam Grant

