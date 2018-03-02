Prince Harry & Meghan Welcoming Thousands to Windsor Castle for their Wedding

We are just over two months away from the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. On Saturday, May 19, the duo will wed at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, as the world watches with widened eyes.

Although it remains unclear which family members, dignitaries, celebrities, and friends will attend the wedding ceremony, the Royal family has confirmed that the grounds of Windsor Castle will be open to select members of the public.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have said they want their Wedding Day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations too,” reads a press release. “This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters and values of the Bride and Groom.”

All told, 2,640 people will be invited to the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch as Harry, Meghan, and their guests, arrive at the chapel. These attendees will also be able to observe the carriage procession following the ceremony.

This is who will make up the 2,640 invitees:

1,200 members of the public from every corner of the United Kingdom will be nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices. The couple has asked that the people chosen are from a broad range of backgrounds and ages, including young people who have shown strong leadership, and those who have served their communities.

200 people from a range of charities and organisations which Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have a close association with, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron.

100 pupils from two local schools: The Royal School, Great Park, Windsor and St George’s School, Windsor Castle – both of which have a strong affiliation with the Windsor Castle community.

610 Windsor Castle community members, including residents of Windsor Castle and members of the St George’s Chapel community.

530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Back in January, Prince William joked about whether or not he will be Harry’s best man at the wedding.

Said William with a laugh: “He hasn’t asked me yet, just to clear that up. It could be a sensitive subject.”

