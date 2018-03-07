Poldark Star Gabriella Wilde Didn’t Expect to Become an Actress

Where a person begins, isn’t always indicative of where they end up. As it relates to “Poldark” star Gabriella Wilde, her life in the spotlight started at a young age and wound up taking her on an unexpected journey toward acting.

For Wilde, her on-camera career didn’t take shape through acting classes and the menacing process of auditions. Rather, it got going by catching the eye of an internationally renowned supermodel.

During an interview with Luxury London, Wilde recalls meeting Naomi Campbell at the age of 14, then subsequently joining her Premier Model Management agency. Soon enough, Wilde was working campaigns for top-notch brands like Burberry and Abercrombie & Fitch.

“It was such a mad way to start within that industry,” said Wilde. “I did a few shoots with [magazine editor] Isabella Blow, which was amazing, then I met Naomi and she took me to her agency. I think I just got swept up in the ride of it all.”

By 18, however, the acting bug was no longer infecting Wilde.

“I stopped because it didn’t make me happy and I didn’t feel comfortable doing it,” recalled Wilde. “I think you need to have a very strong personality to exist in that world and I wasn’t prepared for it.”

Over time, Wilde began to take an interest in acting, a career move that admittedly surprised those close to her. In 2009, at the age of 20, Wilde appeared in her first film, “St Trinian’s 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold.”

“I still have friends who can’t understand how I could be an actress, because normally I’m quite introverted,” offered Wilde.

Since that 2009 debut, Wilde has continued to work as an actress, eventually landing the role of Caroline Penvenen in “Poldark.” From the sounds of it, Wilde sure gets a kick out of the Caroline character.

“[Caroline] is really fun,” noted Wilde. “She’s not what she seems and is very naughty and quick-witted. She’s a bit of a feminist in her own way for that time and while she’s restricted as an heiress, she’s still feisty.”

This week on “Poldark” (Wednesday, March 7 at 9pm ET/6pm PT): Demelza tries to influence Ross’ trial by making an appeal to the judge, but George has plenty of tricks up his sleeve.