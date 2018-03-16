Saints and Winners Contest





Just as we celebrate another St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and Passover, Spring brings a sense of renewal and is tinged with an air of anticipation and mystery for the year ahead. We’re bringing our own air of mystery to this Spring with our VisionTV premiere of Grantchester Season 2, starring James Norton and Robson Green as a beleaguered, crime-solving vicar and police investigator duo in small town England in the ’50s.

To help make it an even more suspenseful and exciting season for you, we’ve partnered up once again with our friends at Raincoast Books to offer you the chance to win 1 of 10 prize packages featuring two of the Grantchester mystery novel companions to the hit series, the brand new release, Our Kind of Cruelty, from British rising star suspense author Araminta Hall and the classic Irish Country Cookbook to keep memories of St. Paddy’s going all year long.

For your chance to win one of these deliciously thrilling prize packages, just fill out and submit the entry form below.

EACH PRIZE PACKAGE INCLUDES

___________________________

Our Kind of Cruelty by Araminta Hall

This is a love story. Mike’s love story.

Mike Hayes fought his way out of a brutal childhood and into a quiet, if lonely, life before he met Verity Metcalf. V taught him about love, and in return, Mike has dedicated his life to making her happy. He’s found the perfect home, the perfect job; he’s sculpted himself into the physical ideal V has always wanted. He knows they’ll be blissfully happy together. It doesn’t matter that she hasn’t been returning his e-mails or phone calls. It doesn’t matter that she says she’s marrying Angus.

A spellbinding, darkly twisted novel about desire and obsession, and the complicated lines between truth and perception, Our Kind of Cruelty introduces Araminta Hall, a chilling new voice in psychological suspense. More…

Grantchester Mysteries: Sidney Chambers and the Dangers of Temptation by James Runcie

It’s the summer of love in late 1960s. The Apollo 11 astronauts are preparing to land on the moon, the war in Biafra dominates the news and Basil D’Oliveira has just been dropped from the England cricket team before a test series in apartheid South Africa. In the midst of all this change, Sidney Chambers, the loveable English clergyman, continues his amateur sleuthing investigations.

A bewitching divorcée enlists Sidney’s help in convincing her son to leave a hippie commune; at a soiree on Grantchester Meadows during May Week celebrations, a student is divested of a family heirloom; Amanda’s marriage runs into trouble; Sidney and Hildegard holiday behind the Iron Curtain; Mrs. Maguire’s husband returns from the dead; and an arson attack in Cambridge leads Sidney to uncover a cruel cast of blackmail involving his former curate. More…

Grantchester Mysteries: Sidney Chambers and the Persistence of Love by James Runcie

The sixth book in the James Runcie’s much-loved series, which has been adapted for ITV’s Grantchester starring James Norton, sees full-time priest, part-time detective Sidney Chambers plunged back into sleuthing when he discovers a body in a bluebell wood.

It is May 1971 and the Cambridgeshire countryside is bursting into summer. Attending to his paternal duties, Archdeacon Sidney Chambers is walking in the woods with his daughter Anna and their aging Labrador, Byron, when they stumble upon a body. Beside the dead man lies a basket of wild flowers, all poisonous. And so it is that Sidney is thrust into another murder investigation, entering a world of hippies, folk singers, and psychedelic plants, where love triangles and permissive behavior seem to hide something darker. More…

An Irish Country Cookbook by Patrick Taylor

From New York Times, USA Today, and Globe and Mail bestselling author Patrick Taylor comes ten new short stories in the popular An Irish Country series paired with more than 140 delicious Irish family recipes.

Told from the perspective of beloved housekeeper Kinky Kincaid, one of the cherished starring characters in Taylor’s An Irish Country series, An Irish Country Cookbook explores Ireland’s rich culture through its delicious dishes and stories of its charming people. These authentic tried-and-true family recipes have been passed down from generation to generation, and are the original comfort food for millions. Organized into sections such as: starters, soups, breads, mains, sides, sauces, desserts, cakes, candy and treats, and Ulster Christmas recipes, this cookbook brings the magic of Irish cooking and time-honored Irish traditions to life. More…

Get social with Raincoast Books:

Contest closes April 24, 2018.

One entry per day per valid email address.

Must be 19 years or older to enter. Contest not open to residents of Québec.

[scroll to fill out all form fields and submit]



