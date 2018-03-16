Join VisionTV for Easter and Passover Movies and Specials

Easter and Passover are important annual traditions many of us share with our closest family and friends. Whether it’s at a church, synagogue, community centre, or someone’s home, these occasions are often remembered for how we spend them with loved ones.

During this time of the year, VisionTV becomes “The Nation’s Easter Station” bringing viewers a broad selection of Easter and Passover movies and specials. Whether you enjoy religious, musical, informational, or theatrical programming, we have you covered throughout this special holiday.

Here is a closer look at what can be seen on VisionTV during Easter and Passover:

“National Catholic Mission 2018: Easter Mission Special”

‘Invitation to the Lord’s Supper’:

Monday, March 26 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Friday, March 30 at 8am ET/5am PT

Friday, March 30 at 12pm ET/9am PT

We begin the 2018 National Catholic Mission in the Upper Room. Here we explore how Jesus gathered his disciples around him to share his Body and Blood, the new and everlasting covenant for that first time.

‘Jesus’ Pascal Sacrifice’:

Tuesday, March 27 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday, March 31 at 8am ET/5am PT

Saturday, March 31 at 12pm ET/9am PT

Pope Francis reminds us that every time we gather as a community for the Eucharistic Celebration we participate in the mystery of the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ. In Part 2 of the National Catholic Mission we will explore how the Mass developed over the centuries into the mystery at the centre of salvation.

“The Gospel of John”

Part One: Monday, March 26 at Midnight ET

Part Two: Tuesday, March 27 at Midnight ET

The life an toils of Jesus Chris, depicted as written in the gospel of John. Narrated in English, following the New International Version of the scripture, while the actors speak in Aramaic. “The Gospel of John” is narrated by Christopher Plummer, and stars Henry Ian Cusick.

“Mormon Tabernacle Choir – 2018 Easter Specials”

‘Abundant Gifts’: Tuesday, March 26 at 2am ET/11pm PT

Music includes “Consider the Lilies of the Field,” “Look at the World,” “Hallelujah, from Messiah” and much more!

‘Light of Hope’: Wednesday, March 27 at 2am ET/11pm PT

Music from Handel’s Messiah featuring guest soloist Joseph Barron. Handel’s dramatic oratorio Messiah paints in stirring music both the pain of sorrow and the glorious triumph over sin and death. This is the spirit of our Easter message: the suffering of the soul can find lasting hope and great reason to rejoice.

“Saul: The Journey to Damascus”

Tuesday, March 27 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

Vengeance. Redemption. Murder. This epic Biblical movie brings to life one of early Christianity’s most notable figures Saul of Tarsus.

“Songs of Praise: Holy Week”

Tuesday, March 27 at 1:30am ET/10:30pm PT

On “Songs of Praise: Holy Week,” Pam Rhodes introduces hymns from Bradford Cathedral, singer Beth Nielsen Chapman and Tom Courtenay, who reads from the biblical account of the last week of Jesus’ earthly life.

“Last Days of Jesus”

Wednesday, March 28 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Based on crucial archaeological evidence and historical analysis, Simcha Jacobovici “Last Days of Jesus,” peels back the layers of the traditional Gospel narrative to shine a new light on the historical Jesus. It explores key members of the Herodian Dynasty, such as Herod Antipas, son of the Roman client-king in Judea, as well as the main characters in the capital of the Roman Empire, bringing to life a man that many would have rather seen erased from history.

“Mary Berry’s Easter Feasts”

Part One: Thursday, March 29 at 3pm ET/Noon PT

Part Two: Friday, March 30 at 3pm ET/Noon PT

Mary Berry shares her favourite Easter recipes and takes a look at how Christian communities all over the world celebrate Easter with special food.

“Easter Parade”

Wednesday, March 29 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

When a famous dancer Don Hewes’ (Fred Astaire) partner, Nadine Hale (Ann Miller) deserts him, he makes a bet that he can make any chorus girl into a star. The chorine he chooses–almost at random–is Hanna Brown (Judy Garland).

“Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana”

Monday, April 2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

“Doing Jewish: A Story from Ghana,” is an exploration of the background and day-to-day lives of the Jews of Sewfi Wiawso. At the same time, it shows the importance of connections, as we see the Sefwis try to reach out to other Jews worldwide and witness their ongoing struggle for acceptance and growth.

“King David”

Monday, April 2 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

In “King David,” the prophet Samuel condemns Saul (Edward Woodward) and secretly anoints David (Richard Gere) king of Israel, according to the Old Testament.

“The Ten Commandments”

Tuesday, April 3 at 9pm ET/6pm PT

“The Ten Commandents,” Cecil B. DeMille’s monumental dramatization of the book of Exodus, recreates the life of Moses from his infancy when his mother set him afloat on the Nile, through his years as a young man in the Pharoah’s army, to his betrayal and exile to the desert, and finally his deliverance of the Israelites.”

“The Ark”

Wednesday, April 4 at Midnight ET/9pm PT

Noah, a farmer and family man, is instructed by an angel to build an ark in the middle of a desert in order to save his family and the faithful from a devastating flood. This, however, is a seemingly impossible task, especially when his sons refuse to believe him and lend their help.

-Adam Grant