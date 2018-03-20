Culinary Queen, Mary Berry, Chats About the Food She Adores

Cooking and dining dynamo, Mary Berry, knows a thing – or a thousand – of what it takes to prep, make and properly appreciate the finest of meals. On Thursday, March 29 and Friday, March 30 at 3pm ET/Noon PT, VisionTV will play host to “Mary Berry’s Easter Feasts,” a two-part special that takes a glance at “how Christian communities all over the world celebrate Easter with special food.”

During a new interview with What’s On TV, Berry pulled up a chair to chat about what makes her mouth water most.

“A roast best end of neck of lamb with mint sauce,” replied Berry when asked what her favourite meal is. “My mother used to call it ‘chops in a bunch.’ Just after the war, when meat was short, we used to have all the vegetables with mint sauce but without the lamb. Now, delicious English lamb is plentiful I appreciate it.”

What’s interesting, though, is that while Berry’s favourite meal consists of a lovely cut of lamb, this is not the food in which she can’t live without. That food is:

“Toast and marmalade!” Exclaimed Berry. “I like almost all food, but something I absolutely must have in the morning is toast and marmalade.”

Conversely, you have to look to the sea for which food Berry immediately notes as the one she just can’t take pleasure in.

“Oysters. I’ve tried them but I’m not fond of them. I’ve never acquired a taste for them,” said Berry, who also doesn’t care much for seed cake.

-Adam Grant

During this time of the year, VisionTV becomes “The Nation’s Easter Station” bringing viewers a broad selection of Easter and Passover movies and specials, like “Mary Berry’s Easter Feasts.”

Whether you enjoy religious, musical, informational, or theatrical programming, we have you covered throughout this special holiday. Click here for more information.