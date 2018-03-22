Have a Look at Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invite!

As much attention as celebrities and political figures receive regarding their weddings, they don’t compare to the fascination many of us have for the ones held by Royal families.

Today (March 22), Kensington Palace confirmed that the invitations for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding have been forwarded to prospective guests. The ceremony will take place Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales,” wrote Kensington Palace on Twitter. “Guests have been invited to the service at St George’s Chapel and to the lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, which is being given by Her Majesty The Queen.”

Barnard & Westwood, a company founded by WW1 veteran Albert Reginald Barnard in 1921, created the invitations and have done so for Royal events since 1985.

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by ‪@BarnardWestwood,” noted Kensington Palace. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

Kensington Palace has also introduced us to Lottie Small, a Barnard & Westwood employee who just finished her apprenticeship. She was responsible for printing all of the invites using “a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude.”

Added Kensington Palace: “Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge.”

Now, we all wait with bated breath to see who some of the lucky invitees are.

-Adam Grant

Here’s a quick look at the printing process:

Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge. pic.twitter.com/gQpC6tDot0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

VisionTV presents a broad selection of British dramas, comedies, documentaries and lifestyle programs. Click here to see some of what we have coming up!