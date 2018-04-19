Queen Elizabeth II Endorses Prince Charles for Commonwealth Leadership

As much as we don’t like to talk about it, we do have to acknowledge that one day Queen Elizabeth II – who turns 92 on April 21 – will no longer be with us. This will indeed shake many foundations in the U.K. and abroad.

Today (Thursday, April 19) in Britain, the Queen spoke at a Government Meeting attended by leaders of the 53 Commonwealth nations. During remarks, Her Majesty alluded to her mortality by recommending that Prince Charles become the next leader of the Commonwealth.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations, and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” said the Queen.

Although Prince Charles is destined to ascend to the throne when the Queen passes, his bloodlines do not automatically assure him eventual leadership of the Commonwealth.

The Associated Press reports the leaders of Commonwealth nations will decide on Friday who would one day take over for the Queen.

Join us Mondays from June 4-25 (8pm ET/5pm PT) for the VisionTV premiere of “At Her Majesty’s Service.”

Here, Penelope Keith (of “Hidden Villages” fame) ventures behind the scenes of Her Majesty’s royal residences as she travels across the United Kingdom to meet the people upholding royal titles and ancient appointments, from the Royal Falconer to the Washer of the Sovereign’s hands.

Click here to learn more!

Commented Charles: “For my part, the Commonwealth has been a fundamental feature of my life for as long as I can remember.”

On September 10, 2017, the Prince became the longest-serving Prince of Wales in history with 59 years, one month and 15 days in the role.

In April 2016, Angus Reid Institute (AGI) conducted a poll to find out how Canadians feel about the Royal family.

When Canadians were asked which five words they would most use to describe Queen Elizabeth II, ‘respected’ was the word most used (67%). Unfortunately for Charles, the word most-used to describe him was ‘boring’ (40%).

Noted AGI: “It may be argued that most of the positive attributes chosen for the monarch reflect her longevity and perceived sense of duty: strength, hard work, ethics and influence also come to mind when Canadians think of the Queen. She is also viewed as compassionate.”

-Adam Grant