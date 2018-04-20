Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make TIME’s Most Influential People List

In our lives, we often gravitate toward polarizing individuals who have a big say on how the world we stand upon, spins – be it good, or bad. These are influencers, and in many ways, they are the people in which we as a society pay a special level of attention to.

This week, TIME Magazine released its 100 Most Influential People list of 2018. Here, a number of world leaders, pioneers, actors, actresses, musicians, and many others were recognized for their impact.

Each influencer received a testimonial from an admirer, onlooker, counterpart, acquaintance, or friend. These, in many ways, shed light on why each individual made the list.

In the Leaders section of the 100 Most Influential People list, soon-to-be newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the list. Over the years, Harry has been an advocate for mental health awareness (Heads Together) and the support of wounded warriors (The Invictus Games). Meanwhile, Markle recently showed us her vast interest in being a voice for gender equality.

“[Harry] is equally passionate when it comes to reducing the stigma surrounding mental-health issues – blowing a much-needed breath of fresh air into the British stuffiness that has kept vital conversations lurking in the shadows,” wrote Elton John. “The Invictus Games are his creation, and they give dignity and hope to injured armed services personnel and veterans by offering a spectacular and inspirational global competition in sport.”

Continued John: “Prince Harry has that rare ability to walk into a room full of strangers and make everyone feel comfortable and at ease. As he has grown in maturity, I have watched him take on these causes with the remarkable skill to see and communicate how it truly feels for the people he is trying to help.”

As for Markle, actress Priyanka Chopra – who in 2016 graced the cover of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list – penned a wonderful salute to her friend.

“With [Meghan], what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place,” wrote Chopra. “Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes – obvious in her actions – will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her Prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again,” she added. “But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a Princess for the people.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and U.S. President Donald Trump, also made the list.

