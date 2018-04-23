Oh Baby! William & Kate Welcome their Third Child

The Royal family has confirmed that Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, and William, The Duke Edinburgh, have welcomed their third child.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth,” reads a press release issued on behalf of the family.

It continued: “The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

The name of William and Kate’s new son “will be announced in due course,” and is fifth in line to the throne, following Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

Although we are only in April, 2018 has proven to be a big year for the Royals. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will wed on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. What’s more, it was confirmed a few days ago that Prince Charles would one day succeed his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as leader of the Commonwealth. Speaking of the Queen, Her Majesty turned 92 on April 21.

-Adam Grant

