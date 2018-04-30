Downton Abbey Exhibit Hosting Royal Wedding-Themed Events

“Downton Abbey” and the Royal family have lots in common: they’re British, have access to beautiful housing, fancy wardrobe options, and enough drama to keep us interested in what could happen next. Now, the hit British series is jumping aboard the Royal wedding hysteria many us have been engulfed by for months now.

Throughout May, Downton Abbey: The Exhibition in New York is hosting a number of Royal wedding-themed events.

Included in the festivities is Royals expert Anne Chertoff. During her appearances at the exhibit, Chertoff will discuss wedding fashion trends and what to wear.

Also featured will be a mixologist class in which attendees will “learn how to make the perfect British cocktail to toast the soon-to-be wedded couple.”

Meanwhile, etiquette expert Myke Meier will open up about proper Royal wedding etiquette like table manners and proper dining techniques.

On May 19, the day of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, the exhibition will host a Royal Wedding Soiree. Here, guests will experience a three-hour cocktail gathering with Edwardian-inspired passed hors d’oeurves and passed small plates menu. Attendees are “welcome to dress in their best Royal Wedding attire,” while “all wait staff will be in period costume.” There will also be special Royal wedding-themed décor and activities.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition “transports you to post-Edwardian England, where the characters and the iconic house come to life. You’ll be immersed in the fascinating social history, culture, and some of the most memorable moments from the show’s six-season run.”

-Adam Grant

