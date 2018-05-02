Oprah Speaks About Making a Sci-Fi Movie in her 60s, Not Running for President

At the moment, Oprah is not looking to become the next President of the United States of America. After an impassioned speech during this year’s Golden Globe Awards, those looking for a positive sea change in the American political system began pushing for Oprah to make a run. However, it’s best that people don’t hold their collective breath on this one.

“I…hate meetings. I don’t even want to leave home. I will have to find other ways to serve. I’m looking for other ways to serve,” offered Oprah in an interview with Susan Casey for Zoomer Magazine.

Oprah, it can be argued, already serves society in a multitude of ways. She’s inspired countless individuals through her days as a television host, filmmaker, actress, keen businesswoman, and philanthropist. Arguably, being committed to the highest of political offices could very well lessen the time she has to influence culture in a way that most makes sense to her.

Although the notion of U.S. President Oprah Winfrey remains a fantasy, what is very real is the fact that she stumbled upon a starring role in the Ava DuVernay family sci-fi film, “A Wrinkle in Time.”

“I wasn’t even trying to be in a movie! I’m not trying to get in nobody’s movies,” explained Oprah. “I was just going to go on vacation with Ava.”

Continued Oprah: “I said to her, ‘When you’re in New Zealand, I’m going to come over and watch you film.’ That’s how this happened.”

As much as Oprah was seeking a vacation, DuVernay had other plans for her: “[DuVernay] said, ‘Well, then, would you consider reading the script and possibly doing a role?’” Recalled Oprah. “And I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do that, too!’”

Poof! Oprah would eventually go on to star as Ms. Which, alongside Reese Witherspoon (Ms. Whatsit) and Mindy Kaling (Mrs. Who).

All of this time removed from making “A Wrinkle in Time,” Oprah is still amazed to be participating in such projects at her age. It’s funny how life works out sometimes.

“This is what’s so wonderful about life,” mused Oprah. “It will surprise you if you let it. You’ll get no surprises if you’ve already decided what [life’s] supposed to be and how it’s supposed to show up for you. But, it will surprise you if you let it. If you just lean in and let it surprise you.”

-Adam Grant

VisionTV airs an incredible collection of movies. Click here to see what’s coming up!