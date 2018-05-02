Giddy Up! Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Carriage Has been Unveiled

The May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should be a glamorous spectacle in which millions, upon millions of eyeballs will be fixed upon from near and far. As we get closer to the big day, more and more details regarding the festivities become clearer.

With respect to that, the Royal family has confirmed that the married-couple-to-be will use the Ascot Landau carriage for their post-wedding procession through Windsor Town.

“There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the carriage procession from St George’s Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk,” read a press release issued on behalf of the Royal family.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will take part in a Carriage Procession around Windsor after their wedding on May 19th. 🎥 Go behind the scenes at The Royal Mews to learn more the Carriages and Horses that will be used: https://t.co/cKM7KpTgAF pic.twitter.com/HDHj2awXBq — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 2, 2018

In March, it was noted that Harry and Meghan would welcome 2,640 people (including members of the public, school children, representatives from charity groups, etc.) to the grounds of Windsor Castle to see the couple and their guests arrive for the ceremony. They will also be able to take in the aforementioned carriage procession.

Continued the release: “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this short journey, which they hope will allow them to express their gratitude for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

The Queen uses Ascot Landaus for visits of an official nature, including her coronation visit to Edinburgh, the Investiture of The Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visits to Glasgow and Cardiff, and on State Visits.

-Adam Grant

VisionTV presents a broad selection of British dramas, comedies, documentaries and lifestyle programs. Click here to see some of what we have coming up!