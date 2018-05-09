Meghan Markle’s Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds

As exciting as it is to note that Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, that almost pales in comparison to just how much she resembles the Madame Tussauds wax figure created in her honour. Almost.

Less than two weeks before the Royal wedding, Madame Tussauds in London, England, has given the world a look at its tribute to Markle.

“Meghan’s figure sports the sold-out P.A.R.O.S.H. dress and a replica of the engagement ring designed by Harry himself, with some added Madame Tussauds London magic to make it sparkle elegantly on the future Duchess’ perfectly manicured hand,” reads an entry found upon the venue’s website.

Markle’s figure is situated alongside a wax figure of Prince Harry, which was originally constructed in 2014, but has been updated to reflect his 2018 look.

The Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exhibit at Madame Tussauds will open to the general public on May 19, and feature a live screening of the wedding.

On May 18, however, a “special over-18s hen and stag do” will be held. The latter is set to feature bar service, a DJ, as well as a photographer tasked with documenting everyone’s experience via social media.

Behind the pair of figures is a video wall that allows visitors to choose just how they want to be seen hanging out with the Royal couple.

Sounds fun!

-Adam Grant

