When She’s Not Acting, Angela Lansbury Leads a Simple Life

It’s incredible to think that Angela Lansbury’s very first film, “Gaslight,” came out in 1944. As Nancy, Lansbury won over audiences in that production, thus leading to an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Talk about starting your career off on the right foot.

Since then, Lansbury has been a lasting presence in movies, TV series, and live theatre. In 2018, and at the age of 92, Lansbury is still learning lines and delivering the goods as an actress.

Considering the length and depth of her career, it’d be easy to assume that the actress has little time for anything else but performing. As it turns out, though, she finds time for the simpler things in life.

“I’m a housekeeper, a gardener, I do all those things. I have family around me, which is lovely,” replied Lansbury when Parade asked about what her days away from work are like. “I have to live in California because [my family is] all here and that’s where the family home is. I still have an apartment in New York.”

She continued: “I still have the lovely, old house in Ireland that my husband and I built back in the ’80s. I’m going back there this summer and I’ll spend the summer in Ireland. [That’s] something I’ve done for years and years and years, and will continue to do as long as I can get on the plane and walk down those long, long ramps.

For VisionTV fans, Lansbury is best known and celebrated for her time on the award winning series, “Murder, She Wrote.” After 12 seasons and 264 episodes, it’s easy to understand why Lansbury will always be most remembered for her role as Jessica Fletcher.

“It’s okay with me,” conceded Lansbury. “[Jessica’s] a character known worldwide. She speaks every language; she’s in every country. She seems to be a universal woman that the world really likes, accepts and recognizes me for. That, I would say, was my most far-reaching role in my theatrical life.”

-Adam Grant

