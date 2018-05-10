The Royal Wedding Gets Imagined Using LEGO

We have nine more days until the May 19 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, thus we have a little more than a week to discover more incredible tributes to the couple.

The latest comes courtesy of England’s LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, who is showcasing an intricate LEGO version of the Royal wedding. In all, it took 11 model makers, 60,000 LEGO bricks, and 752 hours to build the scene.

As for how said bricks were divvied up, 39,960 were used to build a stunning Windsor Castle replica, while another 17,000 pieces made up a crowd of 500 attendees, including British celebrity lookalikes like Elton John and The Spice Girls.

A 60 LEGO brick model of Meghan Markle is here and stands next to her husband-to-be at a height of 10cm. Of course, LEGO versions of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall as well as Meghan Markle’s parents were also created.

Meanwhile, 1,500 LEGO bricks were used to build an Ascot Landau carriage for Prince Harry and Meghan, while the horses took a combined 400 LEGO bricks.

Wowza, that’s a heck of a lot of LEGO!

-Adam Grant

