Will Meghan Markle’s Dad Make the Royal Wedding?

As much as couples dream of their wedding experience achieving a usually unattainable level of perfection, chances are something will go wrong. RSVPs can go MIA, the cake could go uncut, and wardrobe malfunctions can leave you feeling unbuttoned. Or worst of all, family members can toss unnecessary stress grenades into the mix.

Proving that Royal weddings are not completely unlike common ceremonies comes word that Thomas Markle, Meghan’s father, may not attend the ceremony.

According to numerous reports, Thomas staged a wedding preparation photo op with the paparazzi. As a result, public backlash has come about.

American tabloid website, TMZ, has claimed to have spoken with Thomas about this incident. Although he was not directly quoted in the TMZ article, it’s reported that Thomas has expressed his desire to not attend the wedding, as he fears further embarrassing his daughter and the Royal family.

It’s also been claimed that Thomas recently had a heart attack that left him hospitalized.

With this whirlwind spinning about, Kensington Palace issued the following statement: “This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding. She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, British tabloid The Sun quotes a source as saying “Meghan is devastated and wants her father to be there. They’re trying to work this out so he will come after all.”

Seeing as the wedding occurs Saturday, May 19, it won’t take long before we find out what happens.

A few days ago, the Royal family shared an image of the Instrument of Consent. This hand-written document records Queen Elizabeth II’s consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Last week, we discovered a LEGOLAND imagining of the Royal wedding, as well as incredible lifelike wax figures of the Prince and his bride-to-be.

-Adam Grant

