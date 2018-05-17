Meghan Markle Confirms Her Father Will Not Attend Royal Wedding

After much speculation, Meghan Markle has confirmed that her father, Thomas Markle, will not attend her wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday, May 19. Kensington Palace broke the news this morning in a statement released on her behalf.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” wrote Meghan. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support,” continued the statement. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Thomas suffered a heart attack last week, and reportedly underwent a heart procedure yesterday. What’s more, Thomas found himself in hot water recently after it was discovered that he partook in a staged photo op with paparazzi.

At this point it’s unclear who will walk Meghan down the aisle.

Yesterday, the Royal family revealed the list of bridesmaids and pageboys for the ceremony. Three-year-old Princess Charlotte will serve as a bridesmaid, as will four-year-old Ivy Mulroney, the daughter of Canada’s Ben and Jessica Mulroney.

Ivy’s seven-year-old twin brothers Brian and John will act as pageboys, as will Prince George and Harry’s godson, Jasper Dyer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will be held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

-Adam Grant

