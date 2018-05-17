Poldark’s Aidan Turner Speaks About the Possibility of Playing James Bond

For years now, it seems as if people have been in a big hurry to ditch Daniel Craig and move forward with a new James Bond. Those wishing for a quick change, however, will have to wait as it’s been confirmed that Craig will once again don the tuxedo for a new James Bond film in 2019.

When it does come time to find a replacement, there are three British actors – James Norton (“Grantchester”), James Nesbitt (“Cold Feet”), and Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) – who have either tossed their names into the ring, or been attached to the future role by others.

“It’s lovely, wonderful and complimentary to be involved in that conversation, but it’s just a rumour mill and that’s as far as it goes,” commented Norton in late 2017. “I hope Daniel Craig does five more movies and can keep the rumours on himself. I’m a big fan of his and – selfishly – I’d like him to carry on.”

“I’d love to,” said Nesbitt when asked in September if he’d like to star as James Bond. “I’d love to be in the movies. I’ve always loved Bond, all my life.”

As for Turner, he’s remained relatively mum on the matter – until recently.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Turner was recently asked about taking on the role of Bond during a film screening in London.

Respectfully, Turner replied: “There’s someone else playing the role at the moment, but when it’s free I’ll have a look at it.”

Of course, this does not tell us that Turner has, or has not been, approached about involvement in future Bond installments. That said, it is fascinating to have him publically acknowledge interest in looking at the part, if it were to become available.

From the humble Nampara House, to getting face-to-face with international intrigue – this could be good look for Turner. Aidan Turner.

-Adam Grant

In this ‘Poldark Insider’ video, Aidan Turner, gives us insight into Ross’ relationship with Demelza, his ongoing battle with George Warleggan, and more of what’s to come in the third season of “Poldark.”