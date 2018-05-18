Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Markle Down the Aisle

On the day before the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince Charles would walk the bride down the aisle.

“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George’s Chapel on her Wedding,” reads a statement issued by Kensington Palace. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.”

Yesterday (May 17), Markle issued a statement confirming that her father Thomas wouldn’t attend the Royal Wedding due to health concerns.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” wrote Meghan. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support,” continued the statement. “Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

According to multiple reports, Thomas underwent a heart procedure on Wednesday, after enduring a heart attack last week.

Thomas recently found himself under a spotlight of scrutiny after it was revealed that he partook in a staged wedding preparation photo shoot with paparazzi. According to American tabloid website, TMZ, this incident first inspired Thomas’ decision to not attend the Royal Wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on Saturday, May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

-Adam Grant

