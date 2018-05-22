Celebrities React to Harry & Meghan’s Royal Wedding

On Saturday, May 19, eyeballs around the world were fixated on St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Following months of build up and excitement, the lavish ceremony touched many as they witnessed Harry and Meghan become not just man and wife, but also The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding,” reads a Twitter post issued by Kensington Palace. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world.”

Celebrities like Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham, George and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Idris Elba, and many more were in attendance, while others offered their cheers, praise, and support via social media.

Below, we have compiled some of the best Royal wedding reactions from the celebrities who were at the ceremony, as well as those who watched from afar. Markle even received some especially kind messages from the series she used to star in, “Suits,” as well as former cast mates Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty.

-Adam Grant

This wedding is the best tv show I have ever seen. I have cried, cringed, laughed and cried some more and there was one scene that was awesome ‘but just a bit too long’. #RoyalWedding — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) May 19, 2018

So it looked like ‘It was a nice day for a white wedding’ in the UK for Meghan and Harry #RoyalWedding2018 😉 — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) May 19, 2018

Beautiful!!!! X, SJ A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on May 19, 2018 at 4:08am PDT

“Love recognises no barriers. It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope.” – Maya Angelou#RoyalWedding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/llDX1dNaaU — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 19, 2018

I’m so good with this . It feels like the world has just paused for a moment to witness love. Hey, let’s get together and do this more often. Meghan is cool . Harry is real . All happiness to them both . — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) May 19, 2018