Live From Zoomer Hall: Ontario 2018 Election Debate on Health Care

In a special edition of ZoomerRadio’s Fight Back with Libby Znaimer, Libby Znaimer, VP of News and Information for ZoomerMedia and our host of theZoomer on VisionTV, moderates as each candidate has the opportunity to share their views on specific health and health-system topics followed by questions from the floor. The debate will take place in our Zoomer Hall studios at Noon ET today, May 25, 2018.
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM BELOW BEGINNING AT NOON:
Health care is an election issue. That is why several organizations have partnered to host an all-candidates health care debate as an opportunity to ask questions, and, ultimately, make an informed decision ahead of June 7th Provincial Election.
Hosted by:
Nurse Practitioners Association of Ontario
Ontario Pharmacists Association
Canadian Association of Physician Assistants
Ontario College of Family Physicians
Professional Association of Residents of Ontario
Ontario Retirement Communities Association
Association of Family Health Teams of Ontario
The Kidney Foundation of Canada