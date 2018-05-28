Harry & Meghan May Have a Canadian Honeymoon, Eh?

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become husband and wife, fans of everything Royal have likely been wondering where the heck the couple could be headed for their honeymoon.

According to American tabloid website TMZ, sources have said that Harry and Meghan will spend their honeymoon in Canada at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

Per TMZ: “Sources say the resort ordered some gear and goodies it doesn’t normally keep on hand, for Meghan and Harry. It’s unclear exactly when they’ll be arriving, but we’re told both British and Canadian security will be involved when they do.”

As its name would suggest, the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is located in Alberta’s Jasper National Park.

“Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is a 700 acre year-round luxury mountain resort which wraps around the shores of pristine Lac Beauvert and Canada’s #1 Golf Resort Course,” reads a description found upon this Fairmont’s website. “The resort’s charming village of cedar chalets and Luxury Signature Cabins, all connected by picturesque paths, offer guests unique access to explore the natural environment surrounding the resort.”

The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge also features lots of recreational activity options like golfing, canoeing, horseback riding, and much more.

If this trip were to come to fruition, Harry and Meghan wouldn’t be the first members of the Royal family to attend this resort. King George and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) stayed there in 1939, while Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited in 2005.

-Adam Grant

