Prince William & Prince Harry’s Sporty Summer is in Full Gear

For the past few months, family life has really been keeping the Royal brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry, pretty well occupied. On April 23, William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. Meanwhile, on May 19, Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle at a lavish ceremony held within St. George’s Chapel.

Now, William and Harry are embracing their sporty side as the summer starts speeding along.

Earlier this week, it was unveiled that the 2020 edition of Harry’s Invictus Games will happen in The Hague, The Netherlands. The tournament – that features wounded servicemen and servicewomen competing in various athletic events – will happen in May 2020.

BREAKING NEWS: HRH The Duke of Sussex, Patron of @WeAreInvictus, announces The Hague as the host city for #InvictusGames 2020! pic.twitter.com/D5bgoB3Wwq — Invictus Games Foundation (@WeAreInvictus) June 4, 2018

Said Harry in a statement: “I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020. The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries. The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely. We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be, and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020.”

As for William, he appeared over the weekend at a TT Zero motorsport event where he met with officials, support staff, and volunteers. He also waved the starting flag of a race.

And they’re off! 🏁 The Duke flags off the TT Zero race @iom_tt, which sees teams compete on electric motorcycles without the use of carbon based fuels. pic.twitter.com/9gyXsHWMmj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2018

Today (June 7), William visited with England’s football (soccer) team ahead of their participation in the FIFA World Cup. As the President of England’s Football Association, William looked perfectly comfortable with the lads on the pitch.

We can’t wait to see what William and Harry get up to next!

-Adam Grant

