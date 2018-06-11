These Royal Wedding Funko Pop! Toys Are Jolly Good

The extravagant Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attracted millions, upon millions of onlookers the world over. Needless to say, the young couple – and their Royal standing – have quite the fan base.

To appease that lofty and loyal fan base, Harry and Meghan have had wedding-themed Funko Pop! figurines created in their likenesses. Not to be outdone, a new Queen Elizabeth II has also been built.

“To celebrate the recent royal wedding between The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Funko is expanding the Pop! Royals line,” reads the product description. “New additions to the British Royals Pop! line include The Duke and Duchess of Sussex holding hands in their wedding attire, and Queen Elizabeth II adorned in the outfit she wore to the Royal Wedding.”

The Royal Wedding Funko Pop! toys will be released this autumn.

Earlier this year, Funko put out a seven-piece Royals collection featuring Queen Elizabeth II (with an accompanying corgi), Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and a pair of Princess Diana figures.

The Everett, WA-based Funko creates “licensed pop culture products to a diverse range of consumers. Funko designs, sources and distributes highly collectible products across multiple categories including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories.”

