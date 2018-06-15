E-News Icon zNews Icon Twitter icon RSS Feeds

EastEnders Actor Leslie Grantham has Died

Posted on June 15, 2018

Leslie Grantham - EastEnders

Leslie Grantham, the actor who starred on “EastEnders” as ‘Dirty’ Den Watts, has passed away today (Friday, June 15) at the age of 71. An official cause of death hasn’t been offered.

Grantham most notably delivered the first line on “EastEnders” (“Ah, it stinks in here, doesn’t it?”) when the soon-to-be-iconic soap premiered in 1985.

Grantham’s initial run on “EastEnders” lasted from 1985 to 1989. He would return in 2003 for another two years. In all, Grantham appeared as ‘Dirty’ Den in 333 episodes.

Throughout his 35+-year career, Grantham also starred in a broad collection of TV series, TV movies, as well as multiple mini-series.

“Everyone at EastEnders is deeply saddened to hear that Leslie has passed away,” commented EastEnders Executive Consultant, John Yorke. “We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”

Leslie Grantham - EastEnders

Added Anita Dobson (pictured above), the actress who would play Den’s first wife, Angie: “I loved working with Leslie and I will never forget our time together on ‘EastEnders.’ “There was always that look about him that you didn’t know what he was going to do next. That was his ace in the hole.”

Tributes from several people intimately involved with “EastEnders” have taken to social media to express their condolences. You can read their thoughts below.

-Adam Grant

