Jerry Lewis’ Personal Artefacts Up for Auction

What ultimately makes a comedian successful is his or her ability to connect with an audience. For decades, Jerry Lewis (who passed away on August 20, 2017 at the age of 91) was capable of establishing such a bond, and subsequently became one of the greatest influencers of humour. Now, fans can establish a whole new type of connection with the legend.

From Friday, June 22 to Saturday, June 23, Julien’s Auctions will auction off a number of Lewis’ personal artefacts at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Bidding can also be done online through the official Julien’s Auctions website.

Some of the items expected to fetch the most dollars include: an 18K yellow gold Cartier watch from the Baignoire collection, circa late 1960s to early 1970s (estimate: $25,000-35,000); an 18K yellow gold Patek Philippe pocket watch gifted to Lewis from the ABC Television Network engineering crew (estimate: $10,000-$15,000); an 18K yellow gold Patek Philippe watch given to him by Sammy Davis, Jr. engraved on the back “To Jerry From Sammy Jr.” (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); and a 14K yellow gold Le Coultre watch given to him by Dean Martin and inscribed “Jerry My Buddy/ and Pal/ I Love You/ Dino,” (estimate: $4,000-6,000).

Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to purchase Lewis’ Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Cards, various Lifetime Achievement Awards, driver licenses, tuxedos, cufflinks, cameras, personal photos, and a digital piano.

-Adam Grant

The Jerry Lewis classic “Hollywood or Bust” is one of many movies that can often be seen on VisionTV. Please keep an eye out for future airings.