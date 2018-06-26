Going Back, Giving Back Turns Memories into Philanthropy

It is widely believed that experiences ultimately shape us into the people we become. Personal hardships can encourage us to ensure similar tough situations don’t happen to others. Conversely, if we lead a privileged lifestyle, spreading the wealth so that more people can feel similar positivity is a winning approach.

On the heart-warming British series “Going Back, Giving Back,” host Aled Jones (“Songs of Praise”) introduces us to people dedicated to assisting others.

To make this happen, Jones takes a number of benefactors on a trek down memory lane. Here, they revisit people and places that had a sizeable impact on a very crucial aspect of their lives.

“Going Back, Giving Back” premieres Monday, July 2 at 8pm ET/5pm PT on VisionTV!

Click here to learn more about this compelling series.

For instance, episode one sees the widow of a military veteran who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) look back on her wartime experiences. From there, she meets the wife of a current post-military PTSD sufferer and feels inspired to give the couple a wonderfully generous gift.

“It’s a show I’ve always wanted to do,” said Jones in a chat with the Express. “In each program one person explores their personal history to decide how they can positively change the life of another, with the gift of a lifetime. Every [episode] is inspirational and takes you on an emotional roller coaster.”

While working on “Going Back, Giving Back,” one particular individual stood out to Jones as the most inspirational.

“I spent time with the Yorkshire Ripper’s first victim’s son, who is one of the biggest motivational speakers in the world,” explained Jones. “He helps a girl who’s struggling in life and had a very similar childhood to what he had. That was moving. It’s amazing how resilient the human spirit is.”

The “Going Back, Giving Back” journey can be seen Mondays (8pm ET/5pm PT) from July 2 through October 8 on VisionTV!