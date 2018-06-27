Meghan Markle Stylishly Makes Royal Family History

Long before Meghan Markle came into Prince Harry’s life, fashion aficionados were widely attracted to the duds in which Princess Diana and Kate Middleton would wear when in the public eye. Now, however, Markle is turning heads in a whole new way.

Recently, it was announced that The Duchess of Sussex has been nominated for the Teen Choice Style Icon Award at the forthcoming Teen Choice Awards. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Markle is the first member of the British Royal family to receive this type of recognition from the Teen Choice Awards.

Markle’s competition includes Blake Lively (actress), Harry Styles (musician), Migos (musician), Chadwick Boseman (actor), and Zendaya (actress/musician). Fans are encouraged to vote online to crown a winner.

It’s not clear if Markle will attend the ceremony. Maybe she should, seeing as though the award comes in the form of a rather colourful surfboard.

Elegance, style and grace — retweet if you think #MeghanDuchessOfSussex is the epitome of royalty and your #ChoiceStyleIcon! 👸 #TeenChoice pic.twitter.com/EWamoR9EfG — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) June 24, 2018

Who has the freshest style? 👗👔👠👞Check out these noms for #ChoiceStyleIcon and vote for your fave. #Teenchoice pic.twitter.com/aPS6bEsDDR — Teen Choice Awards (@TeenChoiceFOX) June 24, 2018

Prior to her glamorous May 19 wedding, Markle was recognized as one of TIME Magazine’s Most Influential people of 2018.

“With [Meghan], what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place,” wrote actress, and Markle’s friend, Priyanka Chopra. “Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes – obvious in her actions – will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness.”

“This ever-smiling, strong free spirit found her Prince, fell in love and in turn made a cynical world believe in fairy tales again,” she added. “But more than anything else, Meghan is an important influencer in a world that needs strong public figures to respect and look up to. People the world can be inspired by. Meghan, standing shoulder to shoulder with Harry, will be a Princess for the people.”

-Adam Grant

