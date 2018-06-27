2018 TV Choice Awards: Poldark, Doc Martin & Call the Midwife Need Your Votes!

In May, a gigantic list of nominees for the 2018 TV Choice Awards was made public. At that point, fans were encouraged to go online and vote for their most beloved TV series and stars, in order to whittle down each category to a handful of nominees.

When these votes were tallied, a number of VisionTV favourites made the final cut, and became one step closer to receiving a new addition to the trophy cabinet.

Thanks to an exceptionally strong third season, “Poldark” has been nominated in the Best Drama Series category, and will faceoff against “Doctor Foster,” “Outlander,” and “Peaky Blinders.”

Meanwhile, both “Call the Midwife” and “Doc Martin” have been nominated in the Best Family Drama category, along with “Casualty” and “The Durrells.”

In the acting categories, Martin Clunes (“Doc Martin”) and Aidan Turner (“Poldark”) are both up for Best Actor, while Linda Bassett (“Call the Midwife”) has been nominated for Best Actress.

As for “EastEnders,” it has a chance to walk away with four TV Choice Awards in 2018, as the show has been nominated in the Best Soap, Best Soap Actor (Danny Dyer), Best Soap Actress (Lacey Turner), and Best Soap Newcomer (Katie Jarvis) categories.

Fans can now determine who wins each award by casting their votes at the official TV Choice Awards website. Winners will be announced at a star-studded ceremony on September 10.

-Adam Grant

