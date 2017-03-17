E-News Icon zNews Icon Twitter icon RSS Feeds

Tuesdays at 8pm ET/5pm PT from April 4 to May 23, royal romance and intrigue will reign supreme on VisionTV with our premiere presentation of the huge period drama hit, Victoria starring Jenna Coleman and Rufus Sewell. To celebrate this crowning achievement in British drama, we’ve partnered with our friends at Collette, guided by travel, to bring you the chance to watch Victoria and enter to win an amazing, 10-day of England, Scotland and Wales filled with sights and experiences fit for royalty. Our Grand Prize Winner and a friend will be savouring the scenic wonders of Britain on Collette’s British Landscapes Tour traveling from London to York, through Edinburgh, the Lake District, Wales, Stratford, the Cotswolds, Stonehenge and back to London. Discover more...

Grand Prize Includes

  • Round trip airfare for 2 to London

  • 10 day British Landscapes Tour for 2 with Collette featuring:

    • Take a scenic train from London to York.
    • Behold the Crown Jewels of Scotland on a guided tour of Edinburgh Castle.
    • Discover the beauty of the picturesque Lake District.
    • Feel like a regal guest during an overnight stay in a beautiful castle situated in the north of Wales.
    • Stop to see the ancient Roman fortification — Hadrian's Wall.
    • Step back in time when visiting Shakespeare's birthplace.

How To Enter

  • Watch Victoria Tuesdays at 8pm ET/5 PT on VisionTV from April 4 through May 23

  • Come back here after each episode airs to answer a weekly Royal Question

  • Fill out and submit the entry form below

Must be 21 or older to enter | One (1) entry per day per valid email address | Entry closed to residents of Québec

Royal Question

Will appear here Tuesday, April 4 after 9:30pm ET

Watch a Preview

Enter Here

