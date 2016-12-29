How “Cold Feet” Became a Hot Idea Once Again

On the airwaves from 1998-2003, seminal British series, “Cold Feet,” captured the hearts of millions thanks largely to its relatable nature. Following the lives of six individuals, “Cold Feet,” took its audience through the happiness, trials, accomplishments and pain of early adulthood. Love was found, love was lost and friendships were put to the test.

As you may recall, the series’ fifth season saw the tragic death of central character, Rachel (Helen Baxendale), leaving behind her husband Adam (James Nesbitt) and young son Matthew to pick up the pieces. After saying goodbye to Rachel, “Cold Feet” concluded.

The sixth season picks up 13 years later with Adam ready to remarry, a now teenaged Matthew struggling to find his way, as well as the familiar faces of Pete (John Thomson), David (Robert Bathurst), Karen (Hermione Norris) and Jenny (Fay Ripley) working through their own grownup matters.

During an interview with The Guardian, “Cold Feet” writer Mike Bullen explained why it made sense for him to bring back this revered series after so many years on the sidelines.

“What changed was that I felt I had something new to say,” said Bullen. “The ‘Cold Feet’ characters had always been at the same stage in life as me and I was consumed with the bringing up of the kids, and I had nothing to say about that. It was just hard work. What interests me are life’s tipping points.

He continued: “In the first five series, the characters were trying to find their place in life. They were building careers, looking for partners and wondering whether to have kids. Once you’ve done all that, you’re basically stuck in the hard grind of making it all work. Then comes the moment that I’ve reached now, when your career is as sorted as it’s ever going to be, your kids are basically grown up and you’re faced with thinking what the hell you are going to do with the rest of your life. Without getting too existential-bollocks about it all, it’s that ‘What’s it all mean?’ moment.”

